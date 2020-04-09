Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways administration has shut down workshop and engine shed on Wednesday due to COVID-19 threat. According to a statement issued by PR divisional superintendent Lahore, Pakistan Railways was taking all out measures for the protection of its staff and the passengers. He informed that chlorine water was also sprayed in the PR headquarters to disinfect the offices. DS said that the DS-office colony, PR Birt colony, PR Cairn’s Hospital and washing line would also be washed and sprayed with chlorine water in the wake of coronavirus. He said the PR police were also playing its role along with the PR staff against the COVID-19.