LAHORE - Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted operation in different areas of the provincial capital, on Wednesday, on the direction of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and provincial Home department to discourage child beggary.

According to CPWB sources, the operation was led by CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

In the areas of Muslim Town Mor, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Johar Town, Shaukat Khanum Chowk and other areas of the city the CPWB team warned the parents of child beggars that action would be taken against them if they would continue to send their children for begging in the streets.

On the occasion,the CPWB Chairperson urged the citizens to discourage beggars and especially avoid giving charity to child beggars. She added that it was basic social responsibility of the society to collectively discourage begging as profession.

She said that all institutions including Commissioner and police should cooperate with the CPWB in the campaign against child begging as these children could become major source of Coronavirus spread in the given situation. She warned that a strict operation would be conducted with the help of local administration and police if such beggars were found on the roads again.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, ordered to launch a crackdown on professional beggars and drug-addicts.

A notification in this regard has been issued and sent to Capital City Police Officer Lahore, all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs). The notification emphasised timely action, in collaboration with teams of Child Protection Bureau, against beggars who use children for begging. The notification also stressed swift action against drug-addicts.

The IGP said that beggars and drug-addicts caused troubles for citizens. He said that targeted operations would be undertaken against the drug-addicts who harass citizens on roads and in residential areas.

He said that duty hours of patrolling forces would be intensified and reports with regard to action against beggars and drug-addicts would be sent to Central Police /office on a daily basis.