LARKANA - Postgraduate student lady doctors working in Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital refused conducting operation of a pregnant suspected COVID-19 woman patient Waheeda who was brought by her relatives from Naundero on Wednesday

The postgraduate doctors said that the woman had symptoms of cough, fever and asthma. They said on inquiring her history, it was revealed by the patient that she had the same symptoms since last 15 days. They said that they were of the opinion that the patient was suspected case of coronavirus due to visible symptoms but it was yet to be established. They said they were discharging their duties under emergency but they had not yet been given required safety gadgets and gloves which should be provided to them on priority basis. Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Dr. Ershad Hussain Kazmi said while talking to this scribe in the evening that he had already sent them Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the AMS of the SZWH told him during the day that the woman was in the OT but no update was available whether she was operated or not.