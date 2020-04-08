Share:

ISLAMABAD - As far as quarantine attire is concerned, no-one nails it quite like the Hadid sisters. Bella and Gigi have been taking in the fresh air in Pennsylvania, where the inseparable supermodels are isolating at their idyllic family farm, complete with frolicking horses and goats. So what does a runway model pack for a rural escape? Bella has put her best fashion foot forward and stayed true to her usual ’90s-inspired style. Tracksuits, sweaters and a sunshine yellow jacket by Bode all made it into Bella’s suitcase, with no willies in sight. A pair of padded boots is her agricultural footwear of choice – seemingly impractical but no doubt cozy. Gigi’s getaway wardrobe is far more practical: Her cowboy boots (complete with spurs) and acid-wash jeans are much more likely to survive farm life unscathed.

Simon Cowell reveals he was forced to test for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD - Simon Cowell has revealed he was forced to test for coronavirus after his fellow America’s Got Talent: The Champions judge Heidi Klum experienced symptoms on set. In a new interview, the music mogul, 60, updated fans on the 46 year old model’s current wellbeing, after she confirmed she had tested negative for the virus, which has claimed 82,135 lives globally. The media personality - who held back his results - whether he also reassured fans that the competition show is still on track to return at the end of July, if the pandemic subsides.