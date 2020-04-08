Share:

ISLAMABAD-She never fails to look perfectly presented while hosting her show. And Holly Willoughby has revealed that her glossy blonde tresses are actually the result of a box dye, as she showed her Instagram followers how to achieve the look. The TV presenter, 39, took to the social media app to post a step-by-step tutorial of how she manages to keep her hair bright and glossy during lockdown.

Holly anticipated that people would question how she managed to get her locks dyed during lockdown, while all hairdressers have been forced to shut down. So they had the chance to question it during her appearance on the morning magazine show, Holly shared a video tutorial on her Instagram.

The mother-of-three joked that she also knew people would tell her she was ‘doing it wrong’, however she insisted it’s the way she always does her own hair