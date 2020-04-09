Share:

LAHORE - Complying with the Apex Court orders, the Punjab government on Wednesday directed reopening of OPDs of public sector and private hospitals from Thursday (today). In a letter issued to Vice Chancellors/Principals of medical education institutes and Medical Superintendents of Teaching Hospitals, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department (SH&ME) Secretary directed opening of OPDs of all specialties from Thursday. In a separate letter issued to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), the secretary directed implementing the orders for private hospitals across the province.

Now the hospitals, both public and private sectors, will accommodate patients in all specialties besides treating COVID19 patients.