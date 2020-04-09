Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said that ‘Gorkans’ of all graveyards under administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had been provided precautionary kits in the wake of novel coronavirus.

He said this while handing over kits to incharge graveyards Pervaiz Iqbal. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical and Services Dr Salma Kausar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar stated that the decision to keep graveyards closed even on the eve of Shab e Barat was hard but it was taken for safety of the people. “It is better for the people to remain in homes and perform prayers from there,” he added.

He said the main purpose of graveyards closure is to avoid gathering and establishment of different stalls outside the graveyards. He directed incharge graveyards Pervaiz Iqbal to continue with normal funerals and cooperate with the citizens. “Only close relatives of the deceased are allowed to attend funerals that’s why people in large numbers are requested not to attend the same,” said Akhtar.