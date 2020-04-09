Share:

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of the Mengal faction of the Balochistan National Party and an ally of the PTI at the Centre, on Thursday said that the Balochistan government had given Prime Minister Imran Khan "a complete false impression" during his visit to Quetta's Bolan Medical College.

The prime minister had Thursday visited a quarantine centre at the hospital where he was briefed by the provincial chief secretary about facilities provided to patients.

Mengal, however, via a statement on Twitter, sought to warn the prime minister to not be misled by the government of Balochistan, which is chiefly ruled by the Balochistan Awami Party.

"On ground, there is absolutely nothing," Mengal said in his tweet. "There are no testing kits or health facilities available in Quetta, so one could imagine the situation in the interior."

He alleged that the Balochistan government "has been completely negligent and is completely responsible for the spread of [COVID-19] throughout Pakistan".