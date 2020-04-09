Share:

NOKHAIZ SAHI

ISLAMABAD

The Missing Persons Commission received 24 more cases in the month of March, however, it disposed of 37 cases till 31st of the last month.

Farid Khan, Secretary of the Commission, said that according to the report, the Commission disposed of 4513 cases upto March 31, 2020. A total number of 6604 cases were received by the Commission upto February 2020.

The Commission conducted 295 hearings in March 2020 -- 198 in Islamabad, 134 hearings in Karachi and 63 hearings in Balochistan during March.

In March, 24 more cases were received by the Commission and total numbers of cases reached 6628.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 37 cases in March 2020 and thus total disposal of missing persons cases upto March, 2020 is 4513.

Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members disposed of 4513 cases till March 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman and other members of the Missing Persons Commission for taking interest in locating their near and dear ones.