ISLAMABAD - The authorities on

Wednesday discussed

digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of the hotspots

and clusters to isolate

targeted areas as the

country accelerates efforts to combat the

COVID-19.

A meeting at National

Command and Operation

Center (NCOC) in Islamabad was chaired by Minister for Planning Asad

Umar which discussed a

future course of action

against Coronavirus.

According to official

sources, the meeting discussed digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of

hotspots and clusters to

isolate targeted areas.

The forum also discussed containment efforts in the affected areas,

supply chain support and

enhancing testing capacity

from present six thousand

per day to twenty thousand per day.

The meeting also discussed youth participation in the relief efforts and Ehsaas Program

through which 150 billion rupees would be disbursed amongst the deserving families.