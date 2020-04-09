ISLAMABAD - The authorities on
Wednesday discussed
digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of the hotspots
and clusters to isolate
targeted areas as the
country accelerates efforts to combat the
COVID-19.
A meeting at National
Command and Operation
Center (NCOC) in Islamabad was chaired by Minister for Planning Asad
Umar which discussed a
future course of action
against Coronavirus.
According to official
sources, the meeting discussed digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of
hotspots and clusters to
isolate targeted areas.
The forum also discussed containment efforts in the affected areas,
supply chain support and
enhancing testing capacity
from present six thousand
per day to twenty thousand per day.
The meeting also discussed youth participation in the relief efforts and Ehsaas Program
through which 150 billion rupees would be disbursed amongst the deserving families.