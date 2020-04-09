ISLAMABAD - The authorities on

Wednesday discussed

digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of the hotspots

READ MORE: How are South American countries coping with COVID-19?

and clusters to isolate

targeted areas as the

country accelerates efforts to combat the

READ MORE: OPEC+ to discuss possible new deal to cut oil production

COVID-19.

A meeting at National

Command and Operation

READ MORE: Pompeo claims ‘no sanctions’ preventing humanitarian assistance to Iran

Center (NCOC) in Islamabad was chaired by Minister for Planning Asad

Umar which discussed a

future course of action

READ MORE: US lawmakers urge Riyadh to reduce oil output

against Coronavirus.

According to official

sources, the meeting discussed digital tracking and tracing mechanism for identification of

READ MORE:  WHO minimized COVID-19 threat 'very strongly': Trump

hotspots and clusters to

isolate targeted areas.

The forum also discussed containment efforts in the affected areas,

READ MORE: The true north

supply chain support and

enhancing testing capacity

from present six thousand

READ MORE: Jared Kushner mulls creating National COVID-19 Surveillance System

per day to twenty thousand per day.

The meeting also discussed youth participation in the relief efforts and Ehsaas Program

through which 150 billion rupees would be disbursed amongst the deserving families.