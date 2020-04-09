Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that opposition had no agenda to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued. on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that frustrated opposition had disappointed the people on this important national issue.

“22 crore people of Pakistan have fully recognized the double standards of opposition parties. It doesn’t suit those to talk about the ailing humanity who enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle in London”, he said and advised the opposition to avoid doing politics over coronavirus pandemic. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the federal and Punjab governments had taken every possible step to safeguard the lives of the people. “In fact, opposition parties are afraid of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sane approach and decisions having far-reaching impacts and the coronavirus outbreak will be overcome with the support of the people”, he concluded.

Minister presents one million cheque to CM

Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and presented a cheque worth one million rupees for Chief Minister’s Fund for corona control.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said the spirit of helping the affected people was commendable and the Pakistani nation had always helped its calamity-stricken brethren open-heartedly in the times of trial.

“Deserving people will get financial aid from this fund through a transparent process. This is not the time of politics but to serve the ailing humanity selflessly. We have to work together for overcoming coronavirus threat”, he observed. Buzdar deplored attempts being made by the opposition to divide the nation in this critical moment and asked them to come forward and stand with the people instead of any lip-service.

“Today, motherland demands us to show unity in our ranks and the people should follow the instructions of the government”, he remarked. Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to remain confined to their homes to avoid coronavirus as it will also help the government to win the war against coronavirus.