ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday announced that the Torkham and Chaman borders would remain open three days in week from April 10 in order to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan .A foreign ministry statement said, “Responding to Afghanistan Government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, it has been decided to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from 10 April 2020 onwards. This step is being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.” It further said, “As a neighbour and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.”Afghan nationals were also allowed to return home from April 6-9 this week as Pakistan temporarily lifted restrictions on borders that were closed due to coronavirus pandemic.