ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, Malaysia, and Singapore Wednesday agreed to defeat coronavirus together. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephonic talks with his Malaysian and Singaporean counterparts to discuss the deadly virus that has killed and infected hundreds of thousands across the world.

During his telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Hishamuddin Hussein, Qureshi felicitated Foreign Minister Hussain on his recent appointment to the important position, and offered condolences for the loss of innocent lives in the pandemic.

The FM thanked the Malaysian Foreign Minister for looking after Pakistani nationals based in Malaysia, as well as facilitating Pakistanis at the airports.

Underscoring that Pakistan’s and Malaysia’s infection rates and fatalities were similar, the Foreign Minister commended the measures adopted by the Malaysian authorities to contain the epidemic, and apprised his Malaysian counterpart of the steps being taken by Pakistan.

Qureshi briefed the Malaysian Foreign Minister about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative for debt relief and restructuring to enable developing countries to save human lives and support economies.

The FM highlighted developments in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where, taking advantage of world preoccupation with the pandemic, the India government had amended domicile rules in a bid to change the disputed region’s demography. In view of the pandemic emergency, the Foreign Minister called for removal of all restrictions on movement and communication, ensuring unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials as well as release of all political prisoners. Separately, in his conversation with Foreign Minister of Singapore, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, FM Qureshi commended Singapore’s handling of the pandemic.

While briefing his Singaporean counterpart of the steps taken by Pakistan to combat the disease, the FM evinced interest in the Application, ‘Trace Together’, in Pakistan to break the chain of transmission.