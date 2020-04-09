Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court, on Wednesday, adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till April 21.

The court summoned approver Qaisar Amin Butt for recording his statement on the next date of the hearing. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique also appeared.

The counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique submitted that his client could not appear due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. He requested the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance to Khawaja Saad Rafique, while submitting a written application for the purpose.

At this,the court granted one-time exemption from appearance to Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The Bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their “benamidars” and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project with the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and was not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added. Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Court in the case.