The Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus will meet at the Parliament House in Islamabad today with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Advisor on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will brief the Committee about the impact of Coronavirus on the country's economy and the recovery plan.

The Advisor on Commerce will apprise the meeting about the negative impact of the pandemic on trade activities and the industries.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal will give a briefing about the current trends of the virus and the relief measures.

The Parliamentary Committee has been established to review monitor and oversee matters related to the pandemic.