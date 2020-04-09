Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Tuesday directed the private educational institutions of the city collecting Rs5,000 and more fee to reduce 20 per cent charges to provide financial relief to parents during novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The order issued by PEIRA also directed all PEIs not to collect advance fee and all such challans issued for collection of fee of more than one month stand cancelled.

In the order issued, the PEIRA also re-affirmed to all PEIs not to terminate any of its staff and issue their salaries on regular basis. It also said that students who want to appear in Cambridge examinations in the month of October/November may be permitted.

The PEIRA issued a notification regarding Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during closure of private educational institutions of ICT as a preventive measure against the pandemic.

The letter said that in continuation of this authority’s letter dated 31-03-2020 regarding closure of all educational institutions upto May 31, 2020 and standard operating procedures for all private educational institutions PEIs (upto higher secondary or equivalent level) in Islamabad Capital Territory, following SOPs are to be strictly adhered to (till May 31,2020)

It said that “all PEIs must grant concession of 20 per cent in monthly fee of students for the month of April and May, 2020 (as a financial relief to the parents/guardians) due to nationwide lockdown owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. However, the said concession policy is not applicable on PEIs charging monthly fee less than 5000 PKR.”

The notification added that as conveyed earlier, no PEI shall collect fee in advance except on monthly basis. Therefore, any fee challan (if already issued) in violation of this policy may be cancelled and fresh fee challans for fee collection on monthly basis to be issued accordingly. Hence, parents/ guardians are also advised to pay fee in timely manner.

It also said that services of all staff members working in PEIs (including teaching and non-teaching) are not to be terminated and staff salaries are to be paid on regular basis during aforementioned period (i.e. till May 31,2020).

The notice said “students who want to appear in CEI’s upcoming examination (October/November 2020 series) may be permitted in accordance with CIE’s policy. However, rest of the students may be dealt with as per internal policy of the schools concerned.”

The order said that all private educational institutions operating in ICT are strictly advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit, said the notification.