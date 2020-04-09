Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) carrying 136 stranded Pakistanis from Baghdad arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday. The passengers include disabled persons, women, children and elderly people. PIA’s special flight PK-9814 brought back home the Pakistani nationals stuck in Iraq owing to suspension of international flights to the country amid coronavirus pandemic. The special flight reached Islamabad airport on Wednesday morning, where doctors examined and screened the passengers.All the passengers and crew members were quarantined at a local hotel. One passenger was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences PIMS due to high fever.The national flag-carrier partially resumed international flight operations as pilots end strike after successful dialogues between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration and PALPA (Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association). Talks between secretary aviation and Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) on Tuesday culminated on a successful note after the latter had refused to operate Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights due to unsatisfactory disinfection arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic. According to officials, the crew members and pilots of the PIA planes would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).