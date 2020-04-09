Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony at Governor House in Quetta, he said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the COVID-19.

“Federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus. The demand for testing kits and ventilators is going up across the world,” he added.

The prime minister expressed fear that hospitals will face immense pressure due to a likely surge in Corona cases by the end of this month.

He further said that decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on April 14.

The Prime Minister said that government to benefit from the Chinese expertise to control further spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.