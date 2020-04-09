Share:

LAHORE - Expressing concerns over reports of misuse of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) meant for healthcare providers, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded putting the house in order and giving due protection to frontline soldiers serving at quarantine centres and isolation wards. “These days politicians and bureaucrats are often seen wearing N95 masks during their meetings and visits. Healthcare professionals are facing dire shortage of N95 masks and other PPEs”, said PMA office bearers in a statement issued on Wednesday. “N95 mask is not necessary for everyone. This is only needed in the quarantine and isolation facilities for handling, treating COVID19 patients. Without wearing N95 masks, healthcare providers are at greater risk of getting the viral infection”, they said while demanding protective gears for doctors and allied staff treating COVID19 patients. “There are different types of masks. General public can use handmade washable masks. Surgical mask is for healthcare providers treating routine patients at primary level and during surgeries”, they said.