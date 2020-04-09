Share:

ATTOCK - Attock Police on Wednesday distributed food items to as many as 91 deserving families of the district amounting to Rs1.20 million through contribution from cops in Police Relief Fund for Coronavirus. In this connection, a distribution ceremony was held at Police Lines in which food items for one month were distributed among the families while observing all the protective means in light of social distancing.

Speaking on this occasion, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani said that applications were invited from the poor people especially daily wagers from across the district who were affected because of lockdown and after proper scrutiny, as many as 91 families were selected and provided free food for one month.

He said that contributions were made by the officials of district police through Police Relief Fund for Coronavirus.

Hamdani said Attock Police are well aware of there social responsibilities of helping the poor affected citizens during lockdown.

Therefore all force is filled with spirit of public service has taken active role in

Police were playing its part in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and performing its duties in keeping people safe, he added.

He further said that police in the form of forefront squad are performing duties at quarantine centres whereas instructions of government regarding lockdown on roads are being implemented.

Police officers and officials of the force have donated some amount of money from their salaries for providing ration to affected persons.

According to DPO Hamdani, Attock police, besides providing humanitarian assistance were also conducting awareness campaigns to inform the masses how to face the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

He said pickets had been set up at entry and exit points of cities and main places, adding that every citizen needs to act responsibly to help mitigating coronavirus.

2 injured in dacoity incident in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK - Two men identified as Khayal Khan and his brother Ameer Khan were injured when armed dacoits opened firing at them when they tried to foil a dacoity attempt in Bhallar Joggi village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station in early hours of Wednesday.

The four dacoits also looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs0.145 million from the house and fled with looted booty.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.