ISLAMABAD - A major opposition party in
the Senate has called for summoning a virtual session of
the parliament to assume its
oversight role for tackling the
looming health crisis and economic and administrative challenges posed by rising spread of
COVID-19 in the country.
“Parliament’s urgent role of
scrutinizing government, authorizing spending, making
laws and providing leadership
during these testing times can’t
be pushed aside,” parliamentary
leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator
Sherry Rehman said yesterday.
She added that it was the need
of the hour that both houses of
the parliament should adapt
themselves to extraordinary circumstances and ramp up e-tech
capacity to temporarily shift towards a virtual parliament.
“These are very trying times
for the whole country, and parliament is the best platform to
shape unified responses that
address the urgent needs of our
people, while coordinating an
evolving situation across Pakistan.”
The demand from PPP leader for convening the virtual session of the National Assembly
and Senate has come days after
Free and Fair Election Network,
a non-government organization, had called the parliament
and the provincial assemblies
to take the centre stage in order
to forge political consensus and
provide leadership to the executive during COVID-19 crisis.
On March 13, the government
had abruptly prorogued the National Assembly sitting fearing
the gathering of large number
of lawmakers can cause spread
of coronavirus.
Similarly, it has not summoned the Senate since it was
prorogued on March 4 to prevent further spread of the disease in the country.
“There is clearly a huge resource-crunch hitting all sectors as lockdowns stretch on. It
is a national challenge that requires regular messaging and
creation of distancing spaces in
a country with populations living in cramped spaces,” the former opposition leader in the
Senate said adding that everything was done communally in
Pakistan.
She further said that parliament must take the lead in
working on all such issues creatively and transparently, in the
spirit of national unity.
“Many countries in the world
are innovating fast to meet
the needs of their populations
while keeping them safe, and
are creating online parliamentary spaces that can mobilize
democratic tools to re-order
many priorities.”
The PPP lawmaker said that
international aid coming into
Pakistan must be monitored
and placed under parliamentary sight. She urged that meetings of essential standing committees of the parliament
including health, finance, planning, information technology,
interior, law and others must
be convened online to plan for
contingent futures.
Stressing on the importance
of creating fresh protocols for
parliament staff, the lawmaker said that telework facilities
could be organized for the parliament staff as Senate staff runs
at 1,115 people, while 2,200 NA
staff including CDA officials are
posted during sessions.
“Like many parliaments that
are stepping up to the challenge, Pakistan too can address
key issues of security of votes,
online debates as well as committee work which has already
begun in one special committee
made for monitoring COVID-19
responses.”
Senator Rehman appealed
to the Senate chairman and
speaker National Assembly to
take this task into their own
hands as parliaments all over
the world can’t be exempted
from exploring urgent innovations to conduct crucial business. Our task as representatives has become even more
acute in times of crisis and legislators must continue to be answerable and available to the
public, she concluded.