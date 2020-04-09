Share:

ISLAMABAD-Face masks need to fit snuggly to the wearer’s face, and they must close tightly around the nose to ensure that they offer maximum protection.

However, in a fast paced, stressful, and sometimes hot environment, this can lead to discomfort and skin damage. The wearers are sweating underneath the masks, and this causes friction, leading to pressure damage on the nose and cheeks. There can be tears to the skin as a result, and these can lead to potential infection.

Usually, dressing a wound would help minimise further damage and prevent infection. However, in this situation, a dressing might prevent the mask from fitting correctly and, therefore, increase infection risk. The researchers published their article in the Journal of Wound Care.