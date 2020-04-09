Share:

LAHORE - Accusing the previous regime of ignoring agriculture sector, Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial has said that the government was determined to improving conditions of crop growers.

Former Chief Minister Punjab and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had demanded giving agriculture policy in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.

Accusing the ex-CM of doing politics in difficult times, the minister said that the previous regime had signed anti-farmer agreement with the World Bank that paved way denying growers subsidy. “Shahbaz Sharif sucked the blood of the farmers during his regime to make assets abroad. Now his concerns are merely a drama to seek public attention. We are here and will continue to make sincere efforts for uplift of agriculture and welfare of the farmers”, the minister said, adding, the present government would procure even last grain of wheat and give full payment.

Accusing Shahbaz Sharif of usurping rights of farmers during the last three decades, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had given special package and all necessary facilities to the agriculture sector.

“Farmers were on roads during the PML-N tenure. Now the farmers’ bodies and growers are satisfied on getting due rights and facilities. Shahbaz’s concerns are now merely tears of crocodile”, the minister said, adding, the PTI regime would ensure economic development and prosperity of growers through good governance. He claimed that the PTI regime was adopting growers’ friendly policies and launched initiatives for the prosperity of the community.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said that the government acknowledged active services of journalists community against the coronavirus pandemic adding that work on a special package for media representatives on the orders of CM Punjab was underway.

In his statement on Wednesday, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said that Pakistan had limited the spread of the coronavirus by timely government measures, but despite all the efforts, the global pandemic affected health, education, employment sectors across the country.

The Minister said the government had started Taleem Ghar channel to save the academic year of the students and persuaded private schools to cut fees and not to lay off teachers.

He declared the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) protective kits to the media representatives as a joke adding that the N-league carried out a cheap joke by naming face mask, soap, hand sanitizer as a complete protective kit.

Fayyaz said that the people were satisfied with measures taken by the Buzdar government against the coronavirus despite negative propaganda conducted by the N-league. He also informed that all kinds of medical, technical, financial assistance were being provided to the health department.