Lahore-Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has convened the meeting of the All Parties Parliamentary Committee on Friday to seek suggestions for preventing the spread of Corona Virus through video link.

The 11-member committee comprising parliamentary leaders of all political parties are to examine the measures for minimizing the impacts of corona and to deliberate in detail on the measures taken by the government for preventing spreading of Corona Virus and the impacts created thereof on the daily requirements of the people as well as the overall economic situation amidst the pandemic. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi will preside over the meeting.

In a statement, Parvez Elahi said that political parties should play their role against this Corona like international pandemic instead of indulging in number game and allegations leveling.