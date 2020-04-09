Share:

TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN - The medicines used to treat hepatitis C are not available at Hepatitis Centers run by Hepatitis Prevention & Control Program across the province for several months, as the health department has failed to deliver drugs at these centers.

Due to this shortage the score of new and old registered Hepatitis C patients have been put on hold across the province of Sindh specially in lower parts of Sindh, where the Hepatitis C patients registered at the Hepatitis Centers of Civil Hospital and other government hospitals have not received their medicines in over a month, which is causing great hardship for them. Hepatitis C patients from Thatta, Tando Mohammad Khan, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghaar, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and other districts of the province have been visiting the Hepatitis Centers for getting medicines but the doctors advised them to purchase drugs from medical stores, as these centers do not have the mentioned drug in stock.