KARACHI - The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to further tighten the lockdown currently imposed till April 14 and was considering a proposal for a complete ban on movement this Friday. The suggestion for a complete lockdown on Friday came as the traffic in the city has increased for the last few days with more and more people coming out of their homes. Earlier last week, the provincial government had imposed a complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also ordered the administration to close all the main thoroughfares in Karachi and other big cities. On the other hand, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his displeasure over the rush witnessed at shops as passed the orders for ensure strict measures, saying he wanted a lockdown like the one that was observed during the first seven days.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation during a meeting at the CM House, which was attended by the top cabinet members.

Shah appealed the people to stay indoors with a warning that figures were very alarming, otherwise, it would be too late.

He directed the officials that no one should be allowed to move freely without any solid reason.

Meanwhile, the eight-member Chinese team, which is currently in Pakistan, too informed the Chief Minister that the lockdown was the only solution.

They warned that the coronavirus would spread at an alarming rate if the lockdown wasn’t extended, to which Shah replied that he would consider the suggestion. Separately, Shah in a video message confirmed 54 new cases in the province and Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro was among the 18 people who had lost their lives so far. On the other hand, the Sindh government requested the private hospitals to help tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the owners and top doctors had told the provincial government that the entire health system would collapse with the rise in coronavirus cases; therefore, the lockdown must be extended.Last week, Shah, in an interview to a private TV channel, had said that the health system will experience a complete breakdown if the number of coronavirus patients exceeded the 5,000 mark in the province.

People defy lockdown orders in Karachi

Inspite appeal of the Sindh Government to stay at home due to coronavirus outbreak, people in large numbers can be seen at various roads of Karachi on Wednesday.

As per details, the Karachiites have neglected the lockdown orders by the provincial government as large number of people along with their vehicles were seen on the roads. The traffic jam was reported at Shahra-e-Faisal, Garibabad, Drigh Road and other roads of the metropolis. Ambulance drivers also found difficult in reaching hospitals.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, had directed the law enforcement authorities to implement the lockdown in the province.

“I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” he had said while issuing directives for stricter implementation on closure orders in the province during consultative meeting of provincial cabinet members.

Shah had said that the coronavirus figures emerging from the province had raised serious concerns. “I appeal to the people of the province to remain indoors,” he said.

122 coronavirus positive cases centre recovers

About 122 coronavirus positive cases were kept at Quarantine centre of Labour Colony, Sukkur have been recovered and returned to their homes, said Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar here on Wednesday. The commissioner has directed the authorities concerned that implementation of Section 144 be ensured strictly. Violation of the government orders would not be tolerated as these steps were taken to protect the lives of the citizens, he maintained.