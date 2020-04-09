Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric Monis Abdullah at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

They discussed the difficulties facing the poor sections of society due to average billing, measures to facilitate consumers in payment of bills, ensuring smooth and continuous supply of electricity and other matters, said a statement issued by spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Talking to the CEO K-Electric, the governor expressed resentment on average billing by K-Electric, saying that the average billing was injustice to the citizens of Karachi and the federal government would not allow this practice. Monis Abdullah assured the Sindh Governor that K-Electric would not do average billing and the consumers would be issued bills for the month of April on the basis of reading of meters. Monis Abdullah said those consumers who had received the bills, it was their choice, whether they want to pay the average bill or not as the K-Electric would not take any action or impose penalty.