PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief

Minister Mahmood Khan,

through video link, attended a

meeting of National Coordination Committee held under the

chair of Prime Minister Imran

Khan on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the latest situation of corona across the country. While

updating the forum regarding

the latest situation of COVID-19

in the province and steps taken

by the provincial government

to contain its outbreak, the

Chief Minister informed that

152 individuals quarantined at

Doran Poor Peshawar had been

sent to their homes after completion of 14-day compulsory

quarantine period.

He also said that all the pilgrims quarantined at Daranzinda D.I. Khan have also been

sent home whereas individuals

quarantined at Gomal Medical

College D.I. Khan are also in the

process being cleared.

The Chief Minister further

informed the meeting that

around 15,000 Afghan nationals crossed the Torkham border into Afghanistan after the

border reopening.

Regarding the opening of essential industries in the province, Mahmood Khan informed

that the cement industry had

been opened in the province

subject to the observance of

safety protocols and added that

the provincial government was

also planning to open the tobacco, match and steel industries for which standard operating procedures were being

developed.

“In the prevailing situation,

the provincial government is

working on a plan to facilitate

small scales industries,” Mahmood Khan maintained adding

that a meeting of the representatives of small industries has

been convened for consultation to chalk out a strategy accordingly.