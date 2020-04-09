PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief
Minister Mahmood Khan,
through video link, attended a
meeting of National Coordination Committee held under the
chair of Prime Minister Imran
Khan on Wednesday.
The meeting reviewed in detail the latest situation of corona across the country. While
updating the forum regarding
the latest situation of COVID-19
in the province and steps taken
by the provincial government
to contain its outbreak, the
Chief Minister informed that
152 individuals quarantined at
Doran Poor Peshawar had been
sent to their homes after completion of 14-day compulsory
quarantine period.
He also said that all the pilgrims quarantined at Daranzinda D.I. Khan have also been
sent home whereas individuals
quarantined at Gomal Medical
College D.I. Khan are also in the
process being cleared.
The Chief Minister further
informed the meeting that
around 15,000 Afghan nationals crossed the Torkham border into Afghanistan after the
border reopening.
Regarding the opening of essential industries in the province, Mahmood Khan informed
that the cement industry had
been opened in the province
subject to the observance of
safety protocols and added that
the provincial government was
also planning to open the tobacco, match and steel industries for which standard operating procedures were being
developed.
“In the prevailing situation,
the provincial government is
working on a plan to facilitate
small scales industries,” Mahmood Khan maintained adding
that a meeting of the representatives of small industries has
been convened for consultation to chalk out a strategy accordingly.