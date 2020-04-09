KHYBER - Two more COVID 19 positive cases were confirmed in the district
here on Wednesday raising the total number of the coronavirus affectees to seven.
An official of health department
told this correspondent that they
had took samples of wife and mother of a coronavirus affectee, Taj
Nabi, presently admitted in an isolation ward, for laboratory test. Later, their tests emerged corona positive, the official confirmed.
Another Lahore-returned suspect, Haji Karim Shelmani, resident of Loy-Shelman, was tested
COVID-19 positive.
It is worth mentioning here that
so far in Pakistan 4194 COVID-19
positives cases have been confirmed.