KHYBER - Two more COVID 19 positive cases were confirmed in the district

here on Wednesday raising the total number of the coronavirus affectees to seven.

An official of health department

told this correspondent that they

had took samples of wife and mother of a coronavirus affectee, Taj

Nabi, presently admitted in an isolation ward, for laboratory test. Later, their tests emerged corona positive, the official confirmed.

Another Lahore-returned suspect, Haji Karim Shelmani, resident of Loy-Shelman, was tested

COVID-19 positive.

It is worth mentioning here that

so far in Pakistan 4194 COVID-19

positives cases have been confirmed.