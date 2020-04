Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A youth has committed suicide by hanging himself with rope in Siaal colony Mirpurkhas here on wednesday evening. Report said that Attaullah Pathan, 22, was hanged to death as committed suicide while he was jobless and due to lockdown he was deprived of daily wages. Gharibabad police arrived there and shifted his body to mortuary of civil hospital where after legal formality body was handed over to his heirs.