LAKKI MARWAT - Prices of fruits and vegetables have shot up in Lakki
city and other towns of the district as the lockdown
was extended by the government.
During a visit to several shops, this correspondent
learnt that prices of vegetables had gone beyond the
purchasing limit of citizens. Vegetables like lady finger (okra) and bitter gourd were available at Rs 160
per kg while prices of peas, onion and potatoes were
high. The prices of fruits were also unaffordable for
citizens.
The local administration with the help of food department and fruit and vegetable sellers’ union fix
the prices of commodities on daily basis. The official
price list of vegetables and fruits jointly signed by
district food controller and union’s president is provided to the sellers with directions to implement it in
letter and spirit.
Prices of quality items and low quality items are
separately fixed in the official price list. The officials
of district administration and food department regularly visit outlets of vegetable and fruit sellers to implement the government rate list.
“The shops of fruit and vegetable sellers are exempted from lockdown and it has helped availability
of commodities in abundance in the market”, claimed
a resident.
He said that exorbitant prices of vegetables, fruits
and other essential commodities had added to the
troubles of people.
“Along with continuous lockdown which has badly
affected local residents and low income class the sky
rocketing prices of vegetables and fruits are like to
sprinkle salt on their burns”, said another citizen. He
said that the incumbent government had badly failed
to extend any relief to the lockdown affected people
who had been restricted to their homes.
Local fruit and vegetable sellers said that the commodities were available in abundance in the market
and that they implement the official pricelists in letter and spirit.
“We display official rate list at a prominent place in
our shops so that people could check the prices of commodities they intend to buy”, a vegetable vendor said.
Local residents asked the government to announce
a sufficient decrease in prices of fruits, vegetables
and other essential commodities.
Meanwhile, the local chapter of fruit and vegetable
commission agents’ union has asked the district administration to review and relax the timing schedule
for fruit and vegetable vendors of Lakki city during
the lockdown.
The union’s president Haji Asmatullah Qasamkhel told local journalists here that fruit and vegetable sellers had to start business at 9 am and close it
at 5 pm as per strict directions of local administration. “There was no timing schedule for vendors at
the start of the lockdown enforced by government to
contain pandemic”, he maintained.
He said that fruit and vegetable sellers bought commodities in markets early in the morning and then they
sold those to people in their outlets the same day.