ISLAMABAD - The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 4,122 on Wednesday. These include 2,030 cases in Punjab, 1,036 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 527, Balochistan 206, Gilgit-Baltistan 212, Islamabad Capital Territory 92 and Azad Kashmir 19.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, at least 208 new coronavirus cases were detected in last 24 hours. Sixty people have died of coronavirus since its outbreak in Pakistan,

which includes 20 in Sindh, Punjab 16, KP 18, Balochistan two, ICT one and three in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, 467 people have been recovered, while 1,339 COVID patients were hospitalized and 25 of them are in critical condition.

The government has also enhanced testing facilities and a total of 42,159 tests have so far been conducted. Isolation facilities have been established in 462 hospitals across Pakistan with a capacity of 7,295 beds. Besides, 17,470 corona affected people have been housed at 330 Quarantine facilities.