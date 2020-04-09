Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, giving his regular video briefing to the people of the country in general and Sindh in particular, said that during last 24 hour [till afternoon of April] two more patients lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection apart from detecting 50 more cases. In the video message released from CM House, the Chief Minister shared data of COVID-19 upto the morning of April 8 said that the provincial government conducted 785 more tests, of them 50 samples were found to be positive. The number tests conducted so far came to 10981 Total cases upto the morning of April 7, were 896 and after detection of 50 more cases the tally rises to 1036.

The Chief Minister said that two patients expired between April 7 to April 8 morning. The death toll in coronavirus had reached to 20. The number of coronavirus patients, according to the Chief Minister is 1036, of them 382 are in home isolation and 97 at Isolation centers and 257 patients are under treatment at different hospitals of the province. Out of 1036 cases, 637 are locally transmitted.

Mr Shah discussing seriousness of coronavirus threat in Pakistan said that on February 26, there was one case, after 30 days, March 25 the tally reached to 1000 cases, just after seven days means on April 1, the number of cases rose to 2000 and then after six days or April 6, the number of cases reached to 3000 and on April 7 or just after one day we have 4000 cases in the country. Therefore, the strategy must be based on the ground reality.

The Chief Minister urged the people to observe social distancing as had been advised by the experts. He added that few more days were left to ease the lockdown, therefore the remaining days of the lockdown must be observed strictly.

Shab-e-barat: Giving message on the importance of Shahb-e-barat, the Chief Minister said that it was the night of prayers and forgiveness. Therefore, “we must offer prayers at our homes and even offer dua for the departed souls of our dear and near ones at homes.”

He also urged Ulemas to explain importance of Shab-e-Baraat on TV channels so that every-one at home could listen and understand.

Chinese Medical team: A nine-member medical experts delegation of China led by Mr Ma Minghui called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and shared their experience to contain but what they said eliminated coronavirus.

They urged the Chief Minister to ensure social distancing among the people, otherwise spread of infection could not be controlled. They said that they had observed strict lockdown, that’s was why everything brought under control.

The Chief Minister said that he had also closed the government offices, schools and closed all business centers and even factories and public transport. “This is why we have contained it but still we have to take more measures to save our people,” he said.

Mr Shah said that due to shortage of testing kits and equipments his government could not conduct test of all people. “We are testing those who have travel history and family members of the positive cases,” he said.

The visiting delegation assured the Chief Minister that they would provide him expertise and other equipments to the provincial government.

They also said that distribution of food (ration) should also be made in isolation. Crowds in any kind would destroy the efforts of containing the virus, they said.

CM attends PM meeting: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also participated in the Prime Minister’s meeting through video link.

The Chief Minister suggested that the people coming from other countries through international flights should be kept in Quarantine at any nearby hotel. The Quarantine was the responsibility of the government even then the provincial government would help the center. The Chief Minister also suggested the Federal Government to issue SOP for post lockdown period. He said that new discipline of life would have to be made, otherwise things would go out of control.