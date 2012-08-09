BUREWALA - The outlaws who fractured the legs of PML-N Youth Wing tehsil vice president Javed Iqbal are threatening the family members of dire consequences for pursuing the case against them, alleged the victim on Tuesday.

Javed Iqbal along with his family members and friends alleged while talking to the media that on June 10, 2012, the outlaws in the same village including Ijaz Alias Kaka, Muhammad Ashraf, his two sons Musharraf Ali and Mubashar Ali, his brother Muhammad Anwar fractured his legs as they opened fire on him. They demanded that the Punjab chief minister and the inspector general of police should provide them with justice.

He explained that because of his critical condition, he was referred to a hospital in Lahore where the doctors cut his legs. He said that a case against the accused was registered with the Gaggo Mandi police station but the police were using delaying tactics and still had not arrested the accused.

The relatives and people of the area including former Union Council naib nazim Sardar Sajid Ahmad Dogar and others including Abdul Waheed, Nasir Mahmood, Muhammad Arashad, Muhammad Afzal, Shahbaz Ahmad also appealed to the authorities concerned to provide them with justice.