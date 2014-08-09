NEW DELHI- An Indian court today convicted prime accused Sher Singh Rana in the 2001 murder of dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi.



Additional Sessions Judge Bharat Parashar at Patiala House Court, however, acquitted 10 other accused in the case. The 11th accused, Pradeep, had died of heart attack in Tihar Jail in November 2013. Rana has been convicted on charges of murder, attempt to murder and common intention under the Indian Penal Code. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 12.



Phoolan Devi, a Samajwadi Party MP from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead on July 25, 2001, outside her residence at Ashoka Road by Rana and his aides. As per police, the motive behind the killing was to take revenge for the alleged murder of upper caste men by her.



