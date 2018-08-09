Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 26 suspects in a drive against the criminal elements continue in various parts of the metropolis here on Wednesday.

In raids conducted by police and rangers recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of culprits. Rangers claimed to have conducted raids Sharifabad, Itahad Town, Model Colony, Shah Latif and Bilal Colony areas while arrested at least nine accused persons.

The outlaws arrested were including Tufeeq, Naeem Javaid, Zeshan Azam, Imam Bux, Asif Ali, Waqas, Mirza Zohaib, Obaidullah and Riaz aka Shoni. The accused persons arrested were involved in various sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes and drug paddling while ranger recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested by rangers later handed over to the police for futher legal formalities.

On the other side, Shah Latif police arrested an accused Imran while recovered weapons from his possession. Korangi Industrial Area police arrested two street criminals including Abdul Kahar and Shoaib while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Zaman Town police arrested four street criminals including Khizaruddin, Shokat, Farhan and Yasir while recovered weapons, stolen motorbikes and looted valuables from their possession. Korangi police arrested four more accused persons wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes including Imran, Waseem Rajpoot, Amir and Yasir while recovered weapons and snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Ajmair Nagri police conducted a raid and arrested accused person Saleem while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession. Orangi Town police arrested two drug paddlers including Fahad and Akhter while recovered narcotics from their possession. The accused persons were running a narcotics den in the locality. Landhi police arrested an accused Kashan recovered weapons huge quantity of illegal substance Guttka from his possession. Police said that the accused person running a Guttka factory in the locality and shifted the factory to one place to another to avoid arrest while supply of the Guttka remains continues in city.

Al-Falah police arrested drug paddlers in raid conducted in Malir area. Police said that the accused persons Ashraf running a narcotics den in the locality and wanted to the police in various other criminal activities. Gabool Town police arrested an accused Waseem in a raid conducted in New Karachi area while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession. Police said that the culprit is a habitual criminal arrested by police earlier while released on bail.

Meanwhile, Anti Narcotics Force conducted a raid in Sohrab Goth area while arrested three drug paddlers and recovered 90 kilograms narcotics from their possession.

ANF team conducted a raid at Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth area on a tip off while arrested three accused persons considered the top wholesalers of drugs in the city while recovered drugs worth thirty million rupees.