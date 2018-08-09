Share:

30 fined for spitting on The Mall

The Lahore Waste Management Company fined more than 30 people including shopkeepers and visitors over violation of the ban on littering The Mall. Besides, creating awareness campaign, the company took up special steps to ensure cleanliness on The Mall by placing additional waste bins, undertaking special manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing etc. The district administration last week declared The Mall a “model road” and banned spitting and littering on the historical artery of the city. The Mall houses some of the historical buildings, which date back to 18th century, such as Governor’s House and Punjab Assembly and Chief Minister Secretariat. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq chaired a meeting on repairing and demolishing of dilapidated buildings. He said 488 buildings have been declared dangerous in city where as 230 have been repaired and 147 were demolished. He directed Education department, health department, Housing Department to look into the matter of dangerous buildings and speed up the work on respective buildings. –Staff Reporter

Home minister visits CPO

Interim Home Minister Shaukat Javed has said that protection of life of the citizens is the top priority. “Police reforms are indispensable for better policing. The registration of an FIR is the right of a complainant. Police should entertain public complaints swiftly,” he said during his visit to trhe Central Police Office Wednesday. The police chief briefed the minister about arrangements for maintain peace on Independence Day, Eidul Azha and Muharram. Shoukat Javed showed his satisfaction at the security arrangements for the upcoming mega events and praised police for their part in holding peaceful polls. At the end, the IGP presented shield to the home minister.–Staff Reporter

Worker killed at factory

A man died accidentally when he was working at a factory in Sundar, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Qaiser Mahmood. The factory manager told the police that Qaiser was trying to unload goods by using a lifter when heavy machinery collapsed on him. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

Punjab Assembly session on 13th

First session of the Punjab Assembly after July 25 election is expected on August 13 when the newly elected members will take oath of the Punjab Assembly membership. Sources say election for the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker is expected to be held on August 15 while that of the leader of the House on August 17. –Staff Reporter

Tree plantation campaign

As many as 1200 saplings will be planted in different blocks of Lahore General Hospital during the monsoon tree plantation campaign. Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Muhammad Tayyab inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of LGH.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Tayyab said that maximum trees would be planted to contribute in the cause of reducing environmental pollution and making Pakistan green. He urged people to come forward and plant at least one tree as Pakistan was far behind developed countries in forest cover. –Staff Reporter