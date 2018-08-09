Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The water level in Mangla Dam, the country's largest AJK-based reservoir, is rising as it was recorded 1,157.25 feet while its capacity is 1,242 feet.

The dam’s live storage was 2.080 million acre feet (MAF) on Wednesday. The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, the sources told this Correspondent. The inflow of Jhelum River at Mangla was 73,800 cusecs with the outflow of 10000 cusecs, the sources said. The overall position of the river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under:

Indus River at Tarbela: Inflows 242700 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 43800 cusecs and outflows 43800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 73800 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 120300 cusecs and Outflows 87200 cusecs.

Jinnah Barrage: Inflows 208500 cusecs and Outflows 200500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 209800 cusecs and Outflows 200000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 203600 cusecs and Outflows 182400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 15100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Guddu: Inflows 157400 cusecs and Outflows 126100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 108000 cusecs and Outflows 52500, Kotri: Inflows 46700 cusecs and Outflows 4800.

Tarbela Reservoir: Minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1524.93 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.661 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla Reservoir: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1157.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.080 MAF. Chashma Reservoir: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 639.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.013 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00am, the sources added.