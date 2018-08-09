Share:

LODHARAN:- As many as sixty five sacrificial goats were killed and several got injured including five persons when a truck overturned here on Khanewal Road on Wednesday.

According to police and rescue sources, the five injured persons were shifted to Lodharan District Headquarters Hospital. The accident occurred when driver of the truck lost control of the steering due to speeding. As a result, the truck overturned, killing 65 goats on the spot. The truck was destined for Islamabad from Lodharan.–Online