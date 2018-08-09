Share:

KARACHI - Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad) Chairman Arif Yousuf Jeewa has urged the upcoming government to digitalize all government departments to stop corruption, collect more revenue and put the country on the path of economic progress and prosperity.

The Abad chairman said that it was imperative to digitalise all government departments for crushing corruption, providing One-Window facility to businessmen and facilitate general public.

Appreciating announcement of austerity plan by Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, he said that the incoming government has to drastically cut down expenses of other government departments too, for which digitalization is the best way because it saves upto 45 percent of administrative expenses ultimately contributing 5 to 10 percent to the national economy.

Arif Jeewa said that age-old administrative system is main hurdle for construction sector of the country as delay in approval of plans is affecting overall economy of the country. He told that digitalization will have healthy impact on the economy as working of government departments will get a new vision and speed, which will not save only time but also save money.

Expected finance minister Asad Umar has expressed his commitment for betterment of Pakistan’s economy, Arif Jeewa said adding that first of all he has to digitalize all government departments for achieving desired results.