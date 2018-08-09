Share:

KARACHI:- Shahid Afridi has pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 in order to tend to a knee problem that first occurred during the Pakistan Super League, for which he will continue to undergo rehabilitation. Afridi made the announcement through a tweet, expressing his disappointment at missing out on the "biggest part in sport" After sustaining the injury while playing for Karachi Kings during the PSL, Afridi turned out for Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada league, besides captaining ICC World XI against West Indies in a T20 at Lord's in July.