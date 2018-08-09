Share:

LAHORE - Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari shared views with Home Minister Shaukat Javed on the overall law and situation and steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people. The duo discussed security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and smooth flow of traffic on the day.

Dr Askari directed to make foolproof security arrangements on Independence Day and added that special arrangements should be made for functions planned for August 14.

Police officials should remain in the field for reviewing security arrangements and security of sensitive areas should be given special attention, he added. He directed that independence day meetings should be monitored through CCTV cameras and made it clear that nothing is important than the protection of life and property of the people. He said special teams should be constituted for stopping one-wheeling. He said that additional police staff should be deputed at sensitive areas and public places included markets and added that entry and exits points of the cities should be strictly monitored.

Similarly, special arrangements should be made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic at Murree and other historic and recreational places. A special traffic management plan should be devised so that the flow of traffic may not hamper at any place. Best traffic management measures should be taken for Lahore, Murree and other mega cities to facilities the people on the occasion of independence day, he added. Steps should be given final shape after comprehensive planning to keep the smooth flow of traffic on August 14 in Murree.

Steps should also be made for alternate routes and additional parking arrangements so that people may not face any difficulty, concluded the chief minister. Javed apprised the chief minister about law and order situation and security arrangements planned for the independence day.

Separately, provincial minister for human rights, minorities affairs and social welfare Faisal Mushtaq called on him here on Wednesday. Talking to him, the CM said that Islam protects rights of every citizen. Dr Askari said that ensuring human rights is the symbol of civilised societies as failure in the enforcement of human rights results in the disintegration of human societies.

He pointed out that all the citizens enjoy equal rights in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan adding that state is responsible for protecting the fundamental rights of all the human beings.