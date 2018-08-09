Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has stressed the need for forging unity. He was addressing a delegation of students and journalists from Balochistan at Al Razi Hall here on Wednesday. Director Students Affairs Iftikhar Chaudhry, Major Asif from Pakistan Army’s Southern Command, Voice of Balochistan’s Aamna Kahlon, journalists, teachers, male and female students from University of Turbat and various colleges of Balochistan were present on the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that today’s Pakistan was the strongest than ever and the credit went to the armed forces and the people who rendered sacrifices.

He added: “We need to identify and resolve our problems without losing any hope as Pakistan’s future was bright.

The PU is ready to facilitate one semester for students from all provinces for promotion of national harmony.” He said that we all were Pakistani and we must support each other.

He said that we must understand the value and respect of our beloved country. He said that Pakistan was the second blessed country where young people were in majority.

PU students shine in co-curricular activates

Punjab University students have participated in various co-curricular activities organized by different institutes and shown outstanding performances and clinched prominent positions. In Urdu Parliamentary Debate held at Rawalpindi Medical University the students Rashid Tashfeen, Umair Hassan and Muhammad Faizan clinched team trophy. Rashid Tashfeen obtained best Urdu speaker award and Muhammad Ali grabbed best English speaker award while Syed Najam ul Hassan got Adjudicator award. In first all Pakistan declamation contest 2018 organized by Azad Jammu & Kashmir Medical College Mazaffarabad the students including Ismail Sherwani and Yasir Waseem clinched first position in English and Urdu debates respectively and team trophy. In Nestle nesfruta fankaar dance competition 2018 at Karachi a student Shahid Ahmad Ali got 4th position. Similarly in Harf-e-Akhir All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Competition organized by CMH Medical College Lahore the students Ismail Sherwani and Yasir Waseem obtained first position in English and Urdu debates respectively and team trophy. The students called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at his office. The VC has congratulated them on their achievement.

