OLX, CarFirst launch live auction platform for used cars

KARACHI (PR): OLX, the No.1 App in auto classifieds and CarFirst, a leading used-car trading platform,are set to launch Pakistan’s first ever ‘Used Car Live Auction Platform’. The first used car live auction will take place at the ‘OLX CarFirst Car Bazaar’ happening at the Expo Center Karachi on the 12th of August.

Attendees will be able to trade their used cars in the most secure, convenient, and transparent manner. Car owners will be able to sell their used cars hassle-free, while car buyers will get access to CarFirst Partner Dealer inventory and drive home a Certified Used Car.

Clearing operations for Summit Bank to continue smoothly

LAHORE (PR): State Bank of Pakistan has noticed misleading rumors spreading in social media regarding clearing operations of Summit Bank Ltd. It is clarified that NIFT (National Institutional Facilitation Technologies), which provides clearing services for banks, has not discontinued its membership or its services in any way for the Summit bank.

It is pertinent to mention that these rumors stemmed from the notice of NCCPL (National Clearing Company of Pakistan Ltd.) regarding the bank’s status as a settlement bank to provide clearing services to stock brokers.

Seminar on Water Security Challenges, Options held at VU

LAHORE (PR): Environmental Protection Society of Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Student Week Core Committee organized a seminar titled “Water Security Challenges & Options” at MA Jinnah Campus Lahore on Wednesday.

This seminar was organized to highlight the challenges of water scarcity with special focus on Pakistan to cope with the situation. The event provided a platform for exchange of experiences and dialogue to address water issues.