KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Wednesday showed displeasure what if termed poorly constructed Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) and sought the report over the changes made in the layout plan of the project.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed was conducted hearing here at Karachi registry on a petition seeking order for the safety measures at 132 kms long track of NHA between Jamshoro and Sehwan, which claimed many lives due to lack of any safety measures on it.

Jawad Raifq, Chairman National Highway Authority (BNHA), appeared in the court after he was summoned by the bench.

Addressing NHA chairman, the court said that corruption was rampant in NHA whereas the people were dying while traveling on the road network on NHA.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed pointed out that construction of M-9 is substandard, where vehicles move on slow space. He also talked about the high incidence of accidents at Jamshoro-Sehwan Road and remarked that NHA was apparently waiting for a massive disaster before putting in safety measures on this road.

About M-9, the NHA chairman told the court that efforts were being made to remove the faults in design of this road, which received prompt remarks from Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who said that NHA was doing nothing.

“The situation would not have so pathetic if NHA would have doing anything,” he stated and opined that NHA is, in fact waiting for massive disaster before it did something substantial.

The court directed the NHA chairman to submit a report with the court in one month time about the changes in the layout plan of M-9. It again sought the report about safety measures on Jamshoro-Sehwan Road.

Naqeeb’s father moves

SHC against ATC order

The complainant of Naqeebullah murder case Wednesday moved to the Sindh High Court challenging an order passed by anti terrorist court (ATC) pertaining bail to the former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

Muhammad Khan, father of Naqeebullah has moved with the petition pleading to null and void the ATC order to grant bail to Rao Anwar in two cases. The petitioner submitted that the trail court had issued the judgment without hearing their arguments, he also alleged that the court issued the judgment on bail applications after one-sided proceedings therefore the ATC had lost its credibility.

The petitioner also stated that the police in their report had disclosed that the suspended SSP Malir was allegedly involved in killing of 424 people in fake encounters.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC)-II had granted bail to the main suspect, former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in two cases including the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Mehsud and three others and for filing a fake case against Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The suspended SSP Malir had filed an FIR against Mehsud and three others, all killed in a staged encounter for possession of explosives and illegal weapons. A joint investigation team (JIT) had later found that the four had been falsely implicated, with the court later ruling that Mehsud had no extremist tendencies.

Two FIRs were then filed against Anwar one by the police and other by Mehsud’s father for falsely implicating Mehsud.

Earlier, father of Naqeebullah had filed a petitioner for shifting both the cases to another ATC, he submitted that he had no confidence in the ATC-II as the accused was being provided full protocol and the court had paid no heed to their repeated protests, he added that Rao Anwar has not been treated as an accused for even a single day.

Naqeebullah Mehsud was among four people killed in a statged encounter on January 13. While SSP Anwar had claimed that all four of the men killed, allegedly on his orders, belonged to the terrorist outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), social media had erupted in protest against Mehsud’s killing after it was found that he was an aspiring model.