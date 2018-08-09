Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman Wednesday directed the police to initiate a decisive targeted action against street criminals and their supporters.

He said this during a meeting with the Inspector General Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi at the Chief Minister House which was also attended by Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput.

During the discussions, the chief minister directed the caretaker chief minister to initiate crackdown against the criminals. He said that a coordination be developed among different departments of the police for stern action against street criminals, drug peddlers and land grabbers.

He said that the action should be result-oriented so that the masses could be provided with relief.