SIALKOT - An accused allegedly tortured to death his wife for forbidding him to do immoral activities in village Jethikey, Sambrial tehsil, as per the FIR registered after over two weeks of the “murder”.

The accused and his family staged a drama of her natural death and buried her instantly after her murder. The murder came under light when some local women disclosed that they had witnessed several torture signs on the victim's body.

Those women had given Ghusal or final bath to the victim's body. Earlier, the victim's in-laws had buried her in hurry after declaring it her natural death.

According to the FIA, accused Tahir Farooq, who is also a prayer leader of a local mosque, often used to torture his wife Parveen Bibi. She was was mother of a seven years old son Ali Hamza.

On July 22, accused Tahir brutally tortured his wife Parveen Bibi with the help of his other family members due to which she died, as per the FIR.

The women found many signs of torture and wounds around her neck, chest, belly, wrists, arms and legs. They informed the victim’s parents about the fact.

Sambrial police registered a murder case (No 519/2018) Under Sections 34 and 302 PPC on the report of victim's brother Muhammad Farooq against Tahir Farooq (husband), his brother Amir Farooq, their mother Kaneez and sister Rani.

Meanwhile, Farooq of village Pindi Raawaan, Malikwal tehsil told the newsman by telephone that she had been Hafiz-e-Quran and had taught Quranic education to more than 100 girls. He said that the Sambrial police were reluctant to arrest the accused.

He said that the police had registered then case after the sixteen days as the police adopted delaying tactics. He said that Parveen had caught her accused husband red handed while raping women at different times at her home. Due to which, he used to torture her brutally, he alleged.

Farooq further said that he had submitted a petition in a court in Malikwal (Mandi Bahauddin district), seeking orders for the exhumation of the victim’s grave. He said that the local court in Malikwal has fixed August 11, 2018 for the hearing. The grieved family demanded early arrest of the accused and justice.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused human traffickers Aslam ,Iqbal and Bashir from Sialkot and Narowal here today.

According to the Mufakhar Adeel (FIA Divisional Deputy Director) , the accused were sending local people abroad especially Turkey and Greece illegally after getting big amounts from them. FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.