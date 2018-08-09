Share:

Last Saturday I took my three daughters for the issuance/test for the permanent driving licence to driving licence branch - Clifton (Karachi). I was deeply impressed to see very courteous, polite & helpful Sindh Police personnel right from the reception till the confirmation of clearing the test.

Besides, I received my daughters’ permanent driving licences within two working days by courier which is remarkable. The whole process in the driving licence branch took less than an hour & the staff exhibited extra-ordinary courtesy/assistance towards the ladies which is in line with our eastern traditions & values. The licencing system is very simple, vivid & transparent & the applicant is always at ease to perform his/her optimum. Sindh Police in general & the licence branch in particular deserves a whole-hearted appreciation. Well done.

M. ASIF, Karachi, July 18.