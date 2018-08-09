Share:

ATTOCK - The Punjab governor has approved the establishment of 34 degree colleges in different areas of Punjab province including one in Attock district.

Deputy Director (Colleges) Prof Usman Siddiqui while talking to this scribe, said that the establishment of Govt Boys Degree College in Hasanabdal has been approved and classes in the college would be started from the next month.

He said that admission to First Year and Third Year would be started in the next couple of days. He claimed that a well-designed and equipped building for the college has already been completed. He said that apart from this college, the setting up for 12 boys and 21 women colleges have been approved.

Sharing more details, the director colleges said that a degree colleges for boys would be established in Udowali and Aroop areas of Gujranwala District; Deena, District Gujrat; Rukan of Tehsil Malakwal; Dhok Syedan, and Dhamial areas of Rawalpindi; Chak 47/MB Khushab; Behal, Bhakkar; Lalian Chiniot; Kameer Town, Sahiwal and Okanwala Bangla Chicha Watni. Similarly, the girl colleges will be established in Ellahabad, Kasur; Bucheki, Nankana Sahib; Sohdra Town, and Dilawar Cheema areas of Wazirabad; Sattrah and Marakiwal areas of Sialkot; Dhamial Rawalpindi, Bhagwal, Chakwal; Chak 47MB, Khushab; Chak 26/TDA and Thal areas of Bhakkar; Satiana Bangla, Jaranwala; Waryamwala, Ahmadpur Sial and Satellite Town areas of Jhang; Shorkot Cantt in Toba; Pir Punja, Lalian, Chiniot; Karampur, Vehari; Latifabad, Haroonabad; Taranda Muhammad Panah, Liaqatpur; Rahim Yar Khan and Vehora, DG Khan.