LAHORE - Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition of rare photos of Pakistan Movement as part of Independence Day celebrations at National College of Arts (NCA).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that holding of exhibition of rare photos by NCA is highly commendable. He said that young generation must be aware of the fact that independence is a great blessing, its value can only be determined by a person who is deprived of this blessing. “This country was created after a long struggle and innumerable sacrifices. Pakistan is a gift for us from Almighty Allah. Every Pakistani living in this country should play his due role in its progress and prosperity,” he added.

He mentioned that main objective to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner is to give youth insight about the greatness of this country, sacrifices offered for its creation and benefits of independence. He said that every citizen can play its role in progress and prosperity of this country by acting upon the sayings of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He maintained that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner throughout the province. He said that ceremonies would be organized at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels. The day of 14th August would start with Quran Khwani and prayers for progress and solidarity of country in mosques. Speech and essay competitions, seminars, symposiums, sports activities, national songs contests and others events would be arranged in schools, colleges, and universities.